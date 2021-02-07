Brad Clark resigns from committees after private phone call made public

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton city councillor Brad Clark has resigned from three city committees after a constituent posted their “private conversation” to social media.

Clark, the councillor for Ward 9 in Stoney Creek, issued a statement Sunday afternoon, saying the conversation was recorded without his knowledge.

And this is a City Councillor telling me how the citizens of #HamOnt got screwed again. This cost us in excess of 1 million and nobody reported to police. Another cover-up.https://t.co/r0f5rzq2m9 — 𝙿𝚊𝚞𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@mobinfiltrator) February 4, 2021

He says “the unfounded rumours and inferences that I made on this private call were just that, unfounded.”

Clark adds his “response was completely out of character” and says he should not have been discussing “baseless rumours with anyone.”

Clark has not made clear what the unfounded rumours and inferences are related to, but he has apologized to city staff — who he calls “dedicated, hardworking and honest” and has the “utmost respect” for.

He has also formally apologized to Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, his colleagues around the council table and his constituents for what he calls an “unacceptable response.”

It’s unfortunate that partisan politics creates a culture that inhibits political cooperation during such a crisis. It takes leadership to work together for the good of our country and residents. We can only hope fir better. — Brad Clark (Hamilton Councillor) (@BCouncillor) January 30, 2021

In addition to resigning as chair of the audit and finance committee, Clark has also stepped down as vice-chair of the emergency and community services committee and as chair of the development charge stakeholders sub-committee.

Clark says he has filed a request with the integrity commissioner to investigate this matter as soon as possible.

Full Statement:

For immediate release: February 7, 2020

Recently, a private conversation with one of my constituents was recorded without my knowledge and shared on social media. The unfounded rumours and inferences that I made on this private call were just that, unfounded.

My frustration with the situation in question and my response was completely out of character and I should not have been discussing such baseless rumours with anyone.

I offer my most sincere and unequivocal apologies to our dedicated, hardworking and honest city staff who have my utmost respect.

I formally apologize to the Mayor, City Council and my constituents for this unacceptable response. I have filed a request with the integrity commissioner to investigate this matter as soon as possible.

Effective immediately, I am resigning as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, Vice-Chair of the Emergency and Community Services Committee and Chair of the Development Charge Stakeholders Sub-Committee. I have informed the Mayor of my decision.

Sincerely,

Councillor Brad Clark