Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Consumer

Amazon scam calls on the rise, warns Better Business Bureau

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 4:24 pm
File photo - Amazon.
File photo - Amazon. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Better Business Bureau is warning British Columbians about a recent uptick in Amazon scam calls.

Karla Laird, mainland B.C. spokesperson for the BBB, says the organization has received a recent flood of reports about the scam.

Read more: Vaccine cards the next target of scammers, identity thieves, warns BBB

“People (are) receiving phone calls claiming to be from Amazon employees, but ultimately they’re trying to get details about their amazon account,” Laird said.

The BBB got about 28 calls about the scam in December, 98 in January, and has already received 40 calls about it the first week of February, she said.

Click to play video 'Richmond vet warns of ‘puppy scams’ after she fell victim to a sophisticated scheme' Richmond vet warns of ‘puppy scams’ after she fell victim to a sophisticated scheme
Richmond vet warns of ‘puppy scams’ after she fell victim to a sophisticated scheme – Dec 18, 2020

In addition to asking for information about the target’s Amazon account, the scammers often also try to get their credit card information, she said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. veterinarian warning others after falling prey to puppy scam

“At the end of the day, we know that’s not how Amazon typically connects with their consumers,” Laird said.

The BBB is warning the public that Amazon will never ask for a wire transfer payment, payment by iTunes or other gift cards, or unusual methods such as Bitcoin.

She said anyone who gets a scam call like this should report it to the BBB and Amazon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFraudAmazonScamBetter Business BureauBBBScammersAmazon scamamazon scam callsamazon scammersfake amazon
Flyers
More weekly flyers