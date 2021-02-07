Menu

Crime

Regina woman faces charges of foricble confimement, assault: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 2:16 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Regina police say they have charged an 18-year-old girl with uttering threats, forcible confinement and assault following an incident on Saturday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly held a woman inside a home against her will on Saturday.

Regina police say they were called to home in the 700 block of Athol Street shortly before 4 pm.

Regina man arrested after forcibly confining woman in her own vehicle: police

The victim was in communication with a third party who told police that when the woman tried to leave she was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

Police say they were told there were firearms inside the home. Officers surrounded the home and took several people into custody.

Woman escapes after being forcibly confined, assaulted in Regina home: police

The victim was safely located by police.  Barbara Ann Stonechild is facing charges of forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

Police say she will remain in custody until she appears in court on Monday.

