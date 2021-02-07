Regina woman faces charges of foricble confimement, assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly held a woman inside a home against her will on Saturday.

Regina police say they were called to home in the 700 block of Athol Street shortly before 4 pm.

The victim was in communication with a third party who told police that when the woman tried to leave she was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

Police say they were told there were firearms inside the home. Officers surrounded the home and took several people into custody.

The victim was safely located by police. Barbara Ann Stonechild is facing charges of forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

Police say she will remain in custody until she appears in court on Monday.