Crime

Drugs, cash discovered hidden in vehicle: Corman Park police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 5:31 pm
Some of the drugs that officers found while investigating an impaired driver were hidden inside a vehicle, Corman Park Police Service say.
Some of the drugs that officers found while investigating an impaired driver were hidden inside a vehicle, Corman Park Police Service say. Corman Park Police Service / Supplied

A drug bust with an estimated street value of $8,000 was uncovered this weekend, according to the Corman Park Police Service (CPPS).

Initially, a 911 call reported an impaired driver on Highway 14 west of Saskatoon on Friday and a vehicle was stopped by officers.

Read more: ‘Could you live with yourself?’ — SGI launches new campaign on impaired driving

Through their impaired driving investigation, CPPS said the driver was found in possession of illegal controlled substances and was arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 279 grams of methamphetamine, 425 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), 10 oxycodone pills and a large amount of cash, according to a Facebook post.

A photo released by Corman Park police after a drug bust on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A photo released by Corman Park police after a drug bust on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Corman Park Police Service / Facebook

Police said some of the drugs were hidden inside panels and compartments of the vehicle, which was also seized.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver is facing multiple drug trafficking and weapon offences, read the post.

The accused was remanded to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 8. Their name, age and gender were not released by CPPS.

Click to play video 'A third of 2020’s confirmed fatal drug overdoses happened in rural Saskatchewan' A third of 2020’s confirmed fatal drug overdoses happened in rural Saskatchewan
A third of 2020’s confirmed fatal drug overdoses happened in rural Saskatchewan – Jan 26, 2021
