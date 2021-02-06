Drugs, cash discovered hidden in vehicle: Corman Park police

A drug bust with an estimated street value of $8,000 was uncovered this weekend, according to the Corman Park Police Service (CPPS).
Initially, a 911 call reported an impaired driver on Highway 14 west of Saskatoon on Friday and a vehicle was stopped by officers.
Through their impaired driving investigation, CPPS said the driver was found in possession of illegal controlled substances and was arrested.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 279 grams of methamphetamine, 425 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), 10 oxycodone pills and a large amount of cash, according to a Facebook post.
Police said some of the drugs were hidden inside panels and compartments of the vehicle, which was also seized.
The driver is facing multiple drug trafficking and weapon offences, read the post.
The accused was remanded to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 8. Their name, age and gender were not released by CPPS.
Comments