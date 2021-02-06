Coronavirus: Protesters march down Kingston streets over stay-at-home orders

Send this page to someone via email

About 20 anti-lockdown protesters marched through downtown Kingston on Saturday to voice their concerns surrounding the province’s stay-at-home orders.

The group began their walk at city hall, made their way up Princess Street, over to Brock Street and then back down to city hall.

Lauren Johnston, who organized the event, said she wanted the protest to unite like-minded people in Kingston about the effects that lockdown measures can have.

“I think lockdowns are more harmful than COVID,” she said.

“Ask yourselves, do the ends justify the means?”

Johnston, along with the others, were vocal about how there should be less government oversight, and that the federal and provincial governments should be held accountable.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re tired of non-answers,” she said.

“We’re tired of having our questions and concerns dodged.”

Johnston, who works in health care, believes many aspects of everyday life have been overlooked by these stay-at-home orders, and that many issues are falling through the cracks. She lists domestic violence, the opiod crisis, mental health and small business as some of the many issues that are being ignored.

0:57 Coronavirus: Ontario premier discusses supporting small businesses during lockdown Coronavirus: Ontario premier discusses supporting small businesses during lockdown – Jan 13, 2021

“Small businesses are forced to close or move to curbside pickup, yet 500 people in Walmart is no big deal,” Johnston said.

“As for mental health, I myself have been struggling with my mental health since March, and I know there are plenty of people out there who are struggling too.”

Some of the other demonstrators were protesting against the province’s mask mandate, including one protester who touted a sign reading “Masks on children is child abuse”.

Story continues below advertisement

But Johnston was not focusing on the mask mandate, she was giving her attention to the other issues and inspiring others to speak out.

“I think that some people are still afraid to come out and share their opinion,” she said.

“So that’s why I’m doing this.”

Johnston says she plans to hold the march again next weekend.

It is unclear whether or not Kingston Police were aware of the protest, but they were not present at city hall before or after the march.

At the moment, you can be fined under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act for outdoor gatherings. If there are more than 10 people, fines start at $750 for each attendee, and the organizer can be fined up to $10,000.