Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Tennessee man shot, killed during YouTube ‘prank’ robbery: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Christmas morning explosion in Nashville leaves building destroyed' Christmas morning explosion in Nashville leaves building destroyed
WATCH: Christmas morning explosion in Nashville leaves building destroyed – Dec 25, 2020

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks, according to a news release from the police.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video when they approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and the people he was with.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
TennesseeNashvillenashville police1 dead youtube prank robberyDavid StarnesTimothy Wilksyoutube prank robbery gone wrongyoutube prank video shooting 1 deadYoutube robbery prank
Flyers
More weekly flyers