Crime

Police seize more than $135K worth of drugs from Lethbridge home

By Eloise Therien Global News
On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 a Lethbridge Police surveillance operation resulted in the seizure of more on $135,000 worth of drugs.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 a Lethbridge Police surveillance operation resulted in the seizure of more on $135,000 worth of drugs. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

Lethbridge police have charged two people with multiple drug-related offences following the culmination of a surveillance operation earlier this week.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on a Lethbridge home they had been surveilling since January, after a report from the Safer Communications and Neighbourhoods Unit (SCAN).

Inside the home, located in the 3300 block of 5A Avenue South, officers seized a variety of drugs, including:

  • 9257.9 grams dried marijuana
  • 45.7 grams hash
  • 94 psilocybin chocolates
  • THC edibles ($20,000 worth in professional packaging)
  • 378 grams THC shatter
  • 275 tablets of LSD
  • 1 gram of DMT (Dimethyltryptamine)
Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service
Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

A 2009 Cadillac SRX was also seized as proceeds of crime as well as $3,410 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, 48-year-old Sandy Smith and 46-year-old Terry Smith, both of Lethbridge, have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Their scheduled court date is March 26, 2021. Both have been released from custody.

