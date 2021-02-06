Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Newfoundland and Labrador election campaign heads into final weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2021 10:33 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey calls provincial election, in St. John's, Jan 15th .
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey calls provincial election, in St. John's, Jan 15th . Tristram Clark / Global News

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Party leaders in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election are heading into the final lap of the campaign this weekend.

After a debate-packed week that saw leaders spar over the province’s desperate financial situation and who’s best suited to navigate a way out of it, things slowed down Friday.

Read more: For immigrants in N.L., ‘friendly’ doesn’t always mean ‘welcoming:’ economist

Liberal Party Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey joined candidate John Hogan in the St. John’s district of Windsor Lake on Friday morning to knock on doors.

The district is held by Progressive Conservative Party Leader Ches Crosbie, who campaigned there later in the day.

Crosbie first won the seat in a 2018 byelection by just 218 votes after former Liberal finance minister Cathy Bennett stepped down.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call – Jan 23, 2021

As the two top contenders for premier were going door to door, NDP Leader Alison Coffin released a campaign pledge to increase paid leave for those experiencing domestic violence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorN.LAndrew FureyChes CrosbieNewfoundland and Labrador PoliticsNewfoundland and Labrador electionAlison Coffinn.l. electionJohn Hogan
Flyers
More weekly flyers