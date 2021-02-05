Snowmobiler in life-threatening condition after falling through ice in Oro-Medonte

Send this page to someone via email

A snowmobile rider is fighting for his life after officials say he fell through the ice Friday evening in Oro-Medonte.

Representatives with Orillia Fire Department and Ontario Provincial Police said the man fell into the water near Line 15 and Woodland Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

An OPP spokesperson said two men were on the ice riding separate snowmobiles when one went in. The other rider reportedly tried to pull the man from the water, but wasn’t able to.

The spokesperson said firefighters deployed an airboat to try to find the man and about 40 minutes later, he was able to be rescued by crews.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his mid-50s, was taken to Orillia and flown to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance in life-threatening condition, suffering from “severe” hypothermia.

Friday’s incident comes amid several recent incidents about snowmobilers falling through the ice and into bodies of water.

In mid-January, OPP said three people died on one day after going through thin ice.

“Please be aware of current and past weather conditions and remember that no ice is without risk,” officers said in a recent statement.

“The quality and thickness of ice can change very quickly and its appearance can be misleading.”