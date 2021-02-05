Vancouver Island fawn freed after time between bars

Send this page to someone via email

An innocent fawn on Vancouver Island spent some time between bars Wednesday when it tried to sneak through a fence and got stuck.

The animal was spotted struggling to get out of the wrought iron gate in front of a home in Colwood, south west of Victoria.

0:17 Victoria police help two entangled deer Victoria police help two entangled deer – Oct 26, 2020

When it was clear the animal couldn’t wiggle itself free without help, a resident called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Typically, animal complaints are handled by BC Conservation Officer Service, but West Shore RCMP said they were not available.

Officers and the Colwood Fire and Rescue Department responded to the property on Porcher Place at around 10:30 p.m.

The rescue was caught on camera as first responders came up with a creative way to free the fawn from the clink.

“The homeowners were very understanding and gave permission to manipulate the fence as required,” West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

After covering its head with a blanket to keep the fawn calm, firefighters used hydraulic spreaders to widen the bars of the fence.

Moments later, the fawn was released.

1:31 Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area – Jan 9, 2021

It appeared to be in good health and happy to be reunited with its mother after its brief time in the slammer.

Story continues below advertisement

In good news for the homeowners, the fire department was able to restore the fence to its near original state.