Entertainment

Vancouver Island fawn freed after time between bars

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 8:46 pm
Click to play video 'Colwood B.C. firefighters rescue deer in distress' Colwood B.C. firefighters rescue deer in distress
Caught on video. Colwood Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Porcher Place on Feb. 3 after receiving reports that a fawn was stuck and in distress. Mama deer watched nearby as the first responders worked to free the deer safely.

An innocent fawn on Vancouver Island spent some time between bars Wednesday when it tried to sneak through a fence and got stuck.

The animal was spotted struggling to get out of the wrought iron gate in front of a home in Colwood, south west of Victoria.

Click to play video 'Victoria police help two entangled deer' Victoria police help two entangled deer
Victoria police help two entangled deer – Oct 26, 2020

When it was clear the animal couldn’t wiggle itself free without help, a resident called 911.

Read more: Bandit Bambi: Kamloops man discovers unusual home intruder

Typically, animal complaints are handled by BC Conservation Officer Service, but West Shore RCMP said they were not available.

Officers and the Colwood Fire and Rescue Department responded to the property on Porcher Place at around 10:30 p.m.

The rescue was caught on camera as first responders came up with a creative way to free the fawn from the clink.

Read more: Highway mishap with moose prompts reminder to be on lookout for wildlife: B.C. RCMP

“The homeowners were very understanding and gave permission to manipulate the fence as required,” West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

After covering its head with a blanket to keep the fawn calm, firefighters used hydraulic spreaders to widen the bars of the fence.

Moments later, the fawn was released.

Click to play video 'Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area' Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area
Public warned about coyote attacks in Stanley Park’s Brockton Oval area – Jan 9, 2021

It appeared to be in good health and happy to be reunited with its mother after its brief time in the slammer.

In good news for the homeowners, the fire department was able to restore the fence to its near original state.

RCMPVictoriaRescueDeerColwoodfawnDeer RescueWest Shorecaught in a fence
