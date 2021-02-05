RCMP arrest 65-year-old man accused of groping youth in Surrey park

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested a suspect in a sexual assault at a Newton park on Thursday.
Mounties allege the man groped a youth around 1 p.m. in Pioneer Park.
Police arrested a 65-year-old man Friday. He was released on a number of conditions, including not attending Surrey schools or parks.
No charges have been laid and RCMP said the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
