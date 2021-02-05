RCMP arrest 65-year-old man accused of groping youth in Surrey park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested a suspect in a sexual assault at a Newton park on Thursday.

Mounties allege the man groped a youth around 1 p.m. in Pioneer Park.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man Friday. He was released on a number of conditions, including not attending Surrey schools or parks.

No charges have been laid and RCMP said the investigation was ongoing.

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Surrey massage therapy clinic

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement

11:21 B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors B.C. government announces $10-million to support sexual assault survivors – May 26, 2020