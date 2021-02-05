Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Southern Niagara could see 15-25 cm of snow overnight: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 5:32 pm
An orchard in Niagara Region cloaked in snow.
An orchard in Niagara Region cloaked in snow. Global News

Residents in the Southern Niagara Region can expect to be hit by heavy snow Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Canada’s weather agency has issued a snow squall warning for Niagara Falls and Welland, and a weather statement encompassing all of Niagara region warning of high winds.

Read more: Ecstatic Hamilton woman needed to ‘sit down’ after becoming first-ever $500K OLG Plinko winner

“Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected. However, if the strongest snow squall from Lake Erie is able to lock in and become stationary for a few hours, snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm are possible” Environment Canada said in a release.

Visibility is expected to be near zero at times with the heavy snow and blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency is recommending motorists change travel plans accordingly.

Click to play video 'Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania' Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania
Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSnowNiagara FallsSt. CatharinesNiagara RegionSnow squallsSt Catharines newsNiagara Falls newsNiagara weatherSnow Fall Warningst. catharines weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers