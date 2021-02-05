Southern Niagara could see 15-25 cm of snow overnight: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Southern Niagara Region can expect to be hit by heavy snow Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Canada’s weather agency has issued a snow squall warning for Niagara Falls and Welland, and a weather statement encompassing all of Niagara region warning of high winds.

“Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected. However, if the strongest snow squall from Lake Erie is able to lock in and become stationary for a few hours, snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm are possible” Environment Canada said in a release.

Visibility is expected to be near zero at times with the heavy snow and blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency is recommending motorists change travel plans accordingly.

1:07 Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania