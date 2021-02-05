Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba conservation officers on the prowl for scofflaw hunters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 4:52 pm
File photo of a moose.
File photo of a moose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-/Robert F. Bukaty

Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development is continuing to enforce hunting regulations in moose conservation areas, the provincial organization said Friday.

A pair of hunters from Canupawkpa in southwestern Manitoba were charged late last year for illegal night hunting near Hartney, conservation officers said.

The bust happened when officers spotted a vehicle travelling on a provincial road, shining a spotlight into nearby fields. When they tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, which resulted in a charge under the Highway Traffic Act when the hunters were eventually identified — along with Wildlife Act fines.

Read more: Charges laid during first weekend of new Manitoba hunting rules, province says

Conservation officers have handed out more than $164,000 in fish and wildlife restitution orders since April of last year due to illegal hunting and fishing, including 20 tickets for night hunting without a permit or hunting in a moose conservation closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on illegal hunting activities is asked to call their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office or the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons' COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons
COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons – May 12, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HuntingMooseProvince of ManitobaIllegal Huntingnight huntingMoose HuntingManitoba hunting
Flyers
More weekly flyers