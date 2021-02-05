‘I almost fell down’: Guelph grandfather wins $100,000

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is $100,000 richer thanks to an ENCORE win last month.

Aldo Moretti, a 78-year-old grandfather, was checking his numbers online and thought he had won $100 from the LOTTO 6/49 draw on Jan. 13.

“I took a photo of it and sent it to my son. I told him I am going to buy a new wagon for my groceries,” he said.

“My son told me I won $100,000! I almost fell down I was so surprised.”

Moretti said he plans to save some of that cash so he has what he needs, but he really wants to travel and go back to Italy.

“We can’t do that now. So, I’ll treat myself to new furniture and a new television,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased by Moretti at the Petro Canada on Silvercreek Parkway in Guelph.

