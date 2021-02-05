Survey seeks input on relocation of north-end fire station in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has launched a public survey on the planned Fire Station 2 relocation project.

The city says the station on Carnegie Avenue in the city’s north end sits on a flood plain and firefighters are unable to meet provincial requirements for emergency response times at the current site.

The relocation project is currently considering two sites: 916 Chemong Rd. at Sunset Boulevard and the Northcrest Arena at 100 Marina Blvd. The arena, which closed in 2019, is currently being used as a site for COVID-19 tests.

“Both sites ranked very high in the initial location review study that focused on emergency response times,” the city states.

The survey is available at www.connectptbo.ca/fire until Feb. 19.

The website also features mapping of the two potential locations and conceptual site studies.

Last month, Peterborough city council voted to remove Inverlea Park as a potential location following concerns from residents.

“The relocation of Fire Station 2 is a much anticipated and exciting project for Peterborough Fire Services,” said fire Chief Chris Snetsinger. “Selecting the new location is a vital part of keeping our community fire safe. Our stations and fire trucks need to be where they are most effective, relocating Station 2 will allow Peterborough Fire Services to maintain its optimum response times to our growing community.”

Public input via the survey will be considered by city staff as they evaluate the potential locations with a focus on emergency response times, legislation and fire service industry standards. Due to the pandemic, in-person meetings for public consultation are unavailable, the city says.

Once analysis is complete, a staff report to recommend a location will be presented for city council’s consideration later this spring.

Anyone who is not able to access the online survey is asked to call the city at 705-742-7777 ext. 0 or send an email.

