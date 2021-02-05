Guelph family mourns after son killed, daughter on life support following crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph father is thanking the community for the outpouring of love and support following a crash that killed his 12-year-old son and left his daughter on life support.

Greg Lodge’s wife and three children were involved in a car crash in North Dumfries after returning from a cross-country skiing trip on Jan. 31.

“I have read and re-read the comments here and on Facebook to try to find any strength left in me,” he said in an online blog post.

Waterloo Regional Police said a three-vehicle crash happened at the corner of Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road at around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation showed the van driven by his wife was struck by a Toyota before being struck again by a Land Rover.

Story continues below advertisement

Evan Lodge was rushed to a Cambridge hospital and later pronounced dead. His sister Amanda is at a Hamilton hospital on life support, according to the blog.

“Our worst fears are being realized for Amanda,” Lodge said. “I’m sick and scared as our grief is worsening.”

Lodge wasn’t in the van. His wife Susan was driving and walked away from the crash without any injuries.

Their other daughter, Alyssa, suffered injuries to her spleen, pelvis and foot along with scrapes and a concussion.

“Today was my first smile as Alyssa has improved dramatically and was smiling and laughing while taking her first walk with a walker,” Lodge posted on Wednesday.

2:12 Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver

The family is only asking for prayers and does not need any food or financial assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

They are also asking for privacy but will be posting updates on CaringBridge, a non-profit website that allows users to share health updates with family and friends.

A 17-year-old who was driving the Toyota was also taken to hospital, but his condition is not known.

Waterloo Regional Police have not announced if any charges will be laid. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-570-5777 ext. 8856.