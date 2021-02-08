2nd child of Guelph family dies following crash, say her organs will be donated

A Guelph family has lost a second child after they were involved in a tragic crash in Waterloo Region on Jan. 31.

The family announced in an online blog that Amanda Lodge was declared clinically deceased on Feb. 5 after she had been on life support in a Hamilton hospital since the crash. Her brother, 12-year-old Evan Lodge, was rushed to a Cambridge hospital and later pronounced dead.

“We have known for several days that there was increasing evidence that her brain was in very bad shape, as there was just so much trauma and injury in so many areas,” said her mother, Susan Lodge.

The family also announced that Amanda’s organs will be donated.

Story continues below advertisement

“While our pain is so deep, there is some solace to know that many of her organs have already been matched and that our tragic loss will mean so much to several other families that will be spared the same pain,” Susan said.

She and her three children were returning from a cross-country skiing trip when their van was struck by two other vehicles in North Dumfries. Susan’s husband and the children’s father, Greg, was not with them.

The family’s van was struck by a Toyota and then by a Land Rover as it was pushed into oncoming traffic.

Susan was able to walk away from the crash and her other daughter, Alyssa, suffered several injuries but was expected to leave the hospital over the weekend.

“Alyssa’s recovery will take several weeks to months due to various minor injuries, but she is expected to make a full recovery, Susan said. “She has been a ray of light in the darkness.”

The Lodge family has also asked donations be made to a pair of charities in memory of Evan and Amanda: the Guelph Historical Railway Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Susan also thanked the entire staff at the hospital and everyone for reaching out to provide love and support.

“I feel as though the most difficult time is ahead of us, as we return to Guelph. We know that there are many that are also grieving and hoping to show their love and support for us,” she said.

Read more: OPP investigating fatal crash west of Guelph

“At this time, we are uncertain of when or how we will be able to reach out to embrace this support. Unfortunately, COVID restrictions will not allow us to gather and grieve together, making things even more difficult for us.”

The family has been posting updates on CaringBridge, a non-profit website that allows users to share health updates with family and friends.