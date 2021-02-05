Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision on Mount Albion Road

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in east Hamilton.

According to Hamilton police, it happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday when the man was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of Mount Albion Road, just south of Greenhill Avenue.

A vehicle travelling northbound struck the man, according to investigators.

He was transported to hospital with what police describe as “serious life threatening injuries.”

Due to the severity of his injuries, the collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation and police say the 38-year-old driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with them.

Speed, driver impairment, distraction, and weather have all been ruled out as factors.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).