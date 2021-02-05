Manitoba schools to see increase in funding for 2021-22 school year: Cullen

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s public schools will see another increase in funding, the province’s education minister announced Friday.

Cliff Cullen said the Funding of Schools Program is getting another $20.8 million for the 2021-22 school year — a total that includes a $6.7-million increase to base funding for schools, as well as $5.5 million for special needs funding.

“This announcement continues our commitment to the success of students by making record levels of annual investment in our student’s education while also keeping our students, teachers and staff safe,” said Cullen.

“Our education system is one of the best-funded in Canada, and parents need to know that our government will continue to support their children’s futures.”

Cullen said the funding is part of the province’s commitment that school divisions wouldn’t suffer a reduction in funding due to COVID-19-related enrolment issues.

