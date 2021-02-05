Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Manitoba schools to see increase in funding for 2021-22 school year: Cullen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 1:02 pm
Cliff Cullen.
Cliff Cullen. Diana Foxall/Global News/File

Manitoba’s public schools will see another increase in funding, the province’s education minister announced Friday.

Cliff Cullen said the Funding of Schools Program is getting another $20.8 million for the 2021-22 school year — a total that includes a $6.7-million increase to base funding for schools, as well as $5.5 million for special needs funding.

Read more: Manitoba government pledges extra $50 million for schools: Cullen

“This announcement continues our commitment to the success of students by making record levels of annual investment in our student’s education while also keeping our students, teachers and staff safe,” said Cullen.

Trending Stories

“Our education system is one of the best-funded in Canada, and parents need to know that our government will continue to support their children’s futures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cullen said the funding is part of the province’s commitment that school divisions wouldn’t suffer a reduction in funding due to COVID-19-related enrolment issues.

Click to play video 'Remote learning coming for Manitoba students?' Remote learning coming for Manitoba students?
Remote learning coming for Manitoba students? – Nov 30, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19coronavirus in manitobaManitoba educationCliff CullenManitoba schoolsSchool fundingManitoba school divisions
Flyers
More weekly flyers