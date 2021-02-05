Another transport truck damaged trying to travel under low Quinte West overpass

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP are investigating after another transport truck was heavily damaged trying to travel under a CP overpass in Quinte West.

Police say Thursday, around 9 a.m., the Ministry of Transportation was notified that a transport was damaged after trying to pass under the 2nd Dug Hill Road overpass, which is prohibited for transports.

The bridge’s clearance is very low, only about 12 feet high, and several signs have been erected nearby telling transports not to cross under the overpass.

CP officials and OPP were called in, and the bridge was declared safe.

The truck is one of many that have become stuck under the overpass or damaged over the last several years. In 2019 alone, OPP responded to 15 incidents involving transports at the bridge.

OPP are still investigating Thursday’s incident but they say charges are expected to be laid.

