Toronto police issue warning after attempted luring of 7-year-old girl

Toronto police say they want to make the public aware of an investigation into the attempted luring of a young child.
Police said on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the Neilson and Ellesmere roads area in Scarborough.
Investigators said it was reported that a seven-year-old girl was playing on the front step of a home when she was approached by a man, who then attempted to lure her away.
The girl ran inside and told an adult about the incident, police said.
Investigators said the man then fled the area.
The suspect is described by police as a man in his 20s, about five-foot-six to five-foot-seven with an average build and he was clean shaven. The man was wearing a grey long-sleeve sweater and black pants at the time of the incident, police said.
Police also said the suspect was carrying a circular black plastic food container and was not wearing a mask.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
