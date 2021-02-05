Menu

Politics

For immigrants in N.L., ‘friendly’ doesn’t always mean ‘welcoming:’ economist

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Andrew Furey speaks to members of the media in St. John's N.L. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Newfoundland and Labrador will hold a provincial election on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie.
Economist Tony Fang says he’s pleased the Newfoundland and Labrador election campaign has included promises to increase immigration, but he says attracting people is only the first step.

The professor at Memorial University in St. John’s says the bigger challenge is getting them to stay.

Fang says for many newcomers, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians may be friendly but they may not be welcoming.

Read more: N.L. party leaders lock horns over who’s best to negotiate with federal government

He says immigrants want good jobs but he notes that studies have indicated people with different-sounding names and accents are less likely than others to be hired – especially in rural areas.

Fang says Tory Leader Ches Crosbie’s plan to create incentives for people to move to the province and work remotely are great, but says they need to come with integration efforts such as an anti-racism plan.

He says he’s pleased with the Liberals’ pledge for more services to integrate newcomers and to triple yearly immigration to 5,100 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.

