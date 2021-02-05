For immigrants in N.L., ‘friendly’ doesn’t always mean ‘welcoming:’ economist

Send this page to someone via email

Economist Tony Fang says he’s pleased the Newfoundland and Labrador election campaign has included promises to increase immigration, but he says attracting people is only the first step.

The professor at Memorial University in St. John’s says the bigger challenge is getting them to stay.

Fang says for many newcomers, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians may be friendly but they may not be welcoming.

He says immigrants want good jobs but he notes that studies have indicated people with different-sounding names and accents are less likely than others to be hired – especially in rural areas.

Fang says Tory Leader Ches Crosbie’s plan to create incentives for people to move to the province and work remotely are great, but says they need to come with integration efforts such as an anti-racism plan.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s pleased with the Liberals’ pledge for more services to integrate newcomers and to triple yearly immigration to 5,100 people.

2:31 Critics question timing of N.L. election call Critics question timing of N.L. election call – Jan 23, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.