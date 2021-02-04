Coronavirus: Okanagan stats show slow decline in number of confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In the Okanagan, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose during the last week of January, but the jump wasn’t anywhere near December’s stats.

Data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control shows that the Okanagan had 152 cases between Jan. 22 and 28.

That’s down from 173 confirmed cases from Jan. 15-21, and well below the 371 cases from Dec. 4-10, and 375 cases from Dec. 11-17.

The case totals started dropping during the holiday season, and the slide has generally continued, though there was a big bump during the first week of January.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health for more information regarding the recent, week-to-week drop in cases

Story continues below advertisement

Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases

Nov. 13-26: 420 cases

Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases

Dec. 4-10: 371 cases

Dec. 11-17: 375 cases

Dec. 18-24: 290 cases

Dec. 25-31: 210 cases

Jan. 1-7: 303 cases

Jan. 8-14: 222 cases

Jan. 15-21: 173 cases

Jan. 22-28: 152 cases

4:10 Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘hold off’ on Super Bowl gatherings in B.C. Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘hold off’ on Super Bowl gatherings in B.C.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 63 new cases for the Interior Health region, with the number of confirmed deaths remaining at 75.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were 992 active cases within Interior Health, along with 49 people in hospital, including 20 in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, the total number of cases for Interior Health was listed at 6,459, with 5,381 having recovered.

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 28, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 21, 2021, in brackets

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan: 3,884 cases (3,735)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 1,719 cases (1,419)

East Kootenay: 348 cases (289)

Kootenay Boundary: 200 cases (196)

3:43 Do new variants makes this a race between the coronavirus and the vaccine? Do new variants makes this a race between the coronavirus and the vaccine? – Jan 25, 2021

Number of cases per major region between Jan. 22-28:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 15-21 in brackets

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 307 cases (336)

Okanagan: 152 cases (173)

East Kootenay: 61 cases (55)

Kootenay Boundary: 4 cases (6)

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Jan. 24-30:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 17-23 in brackets

Kamloops: 117 (124)

Central Okanagan: 77 (65)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 72 (120)

Vernon: 45 (59)

Fernie: 29 (44)

Salmon Arm: 26 (55)

Merritt: 24 (15)

Revelstoke: 12 (2)

Penticton: 11 (9)

Armstrong: 7 (5)

Enderby: 7 (11)

100 Mile House: 6 (13)

Keremeos: 6 (0)

Cranbrook: 4 (9)

South Cariboo: 4 (3)

Windermere: 4 (2)

South Okanagan: 3 (6)

Kettle Valley: 2 (2)

Kimberley: 2 (2)

Nelson: 2 (0)

Summerland: 2 (1)

Golden: 1 (8)

Lillooet: 1 (1)

Arrow Lakes: 1 (0)

Creston: 1 (0)

North Thompson: 1 (0)

Castlegar: 0 (0)

Grand Forks: 0 (0)

Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)

Princeton: 0 (1)

Trail: 0 (1)

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Interior Health reflects on one year of COVID-19 Interior Health reflects on one year of COVID-19