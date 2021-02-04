Tenille Arts lands herself on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart

Send this page to someone via email

Weyburn Sask. country artist Tenille Arts is continuing to rise the ranks in the music industry after being included in a recent Rolling Stone chart.

Arts found herself in the 14 spot of Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25. This comes after her new single “Something Like That” gained more than five million streams in January.

The chart represents the fastest-rising artists of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is mind blowing. Thank you so much,” Arts responded to the news on Twitter.

Arts was recently named Country Artist of the Year during the 2020 Saskatchewan Music Awards that took place on Jan. 24.

It was one of three awards she received that night.

She was also awarded Single of the Year for “Something Like That” and Album of the Year for Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between.

Story continues below advertisement

So incredibly grateful for these #SMA2020 awards 💙 Thank you to @SaskMusic and everybody who voted. I love you, Sask!! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/o28ZsZWJ10 — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) January 26, 2021

3:25 ‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to Sask. to tour ‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to Sask. to tour – Jan 12, 2020