Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Tenille Arts lands herself on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Saskatchewan's Tenille Arts earned a spot on the Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 chart after her song "Something like that" had more than five million streams in January.
Saskatchewan's Tenille Arts earned a spot on the Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 chart after her song "Something like that" had more than five million streams in January. Credit / tenillearts.com

Weyburn Sask. country artist Tenille Arts is continuing to rise the ranks in the music industry after being included in a recent Rolling Stone chart.

Arts found herself in the 14 spot of Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25. This comes after her new single “Something Like That” gained more than five million streams in January.

The chart represents the fastest-rising artists of the month.

Weyburn, Sask., country music artist takes part in virtual fundraising concert

“This is mind blowing. Thank you so much,” Arts responded to the news on Twitter.

Arts was recently named Country Artist of the Year during the 2020 Saskatchewan Music Awards that took place on Jan. 24.

It was one of three awards she received that night.

Tenille Arts performs Canadian national anthem at NBA All-Star 2020 Game

She was also awarded Single of the Year for “Something Like That” and Album of the Year for Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between.

Click to play video '‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to Sask. to tour' ‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to Sask. to tour
‘A look at my journal’: Tenille Arts talks new album, coming home to Sask. to tour – Jan 12, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanCountry MusicWeyburnSMARolling StoneTenille ArtsWeyburn NewsSaskatchewan Music AwardsBreakthrough 25
