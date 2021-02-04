Ottawa man faces impaired driving charges in fatal Hawthorne Road hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal hit and run in Ottawa last fall.

The Sept. 25, 2020, collision on Hawthorne Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man and left a 20-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police charged 24-year-old Joshua Proulx with impaired operation, dangerous driving, and careless driving causing death and bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

