Peterborough man accused of assaulting child: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after a domestic incident involving a young child.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers launched an investigation Wednesday after receiving information from another family member who discovered bruising on a child.

The child did not require medical attention, police said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released, police stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement