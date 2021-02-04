Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of assaulting child: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 2:06 pm
peterborough-police2
A family member reported a child suffered bruises at the hand of a man. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after a domestic incident involving a young child.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers launched an investigation Wednesday after receiving information from another family member who discovered bruising on a child.

The child did not require medical attention, police said.

Read more: Arrests made in domestic assault incidents in Peterborough: police

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released, police stated Thursday.

