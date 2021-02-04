Menu

Sports

Nathan MacKinnon cereal on shelves in Colorado for a limited time

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:13 pm
MacKinnon Krunch cereal in Colorado.
MacKinnon Krunch cereal in Colorado. Reddit

The Colorado Avalanche’s scoring leader, Nathan MacKinnon, now has his own cereal named MacKinnon Krunch, which was released this week.

According to Reagan Smith of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, the cereal tastes like “frosted corn flakes. Very good!” but the only people who can get their hands on the cereal are those based in Colorado.

Adrian Dater reports in a ColoradoHockeyNow.com article that the cereal will only go out in limited quantities, “and only available, at least for now, at local King Soopers stores in Colorado.”

Smith said a side of the cereal box features the Halifax-born centre’s career stats, hometown and draft info.

“The back of the box lets buyers complete a maze that urges players to ‘Help Nathan MacKinnon score a goal,'” he added.

Earlier in February, MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury while playing against the Minnesota Wild, and according to the NHL, his injury will keep him out for one to two weeks.

