Montreal mayor wants investigation after charges stayed for man accused of attacking police officer

Calls continue to grow for an independent inquiry after a man who was accused of attacking a Montreal police officer in late January saw all charges against him stayed in an unusual turn of events.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters Thursday afternoon that the situation is “unacceptable” and “serious.” Earlier in the day, she spoke with Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault about the need for a “neutral” investigation to shed light on what happened.

“A man was wrongly accused, arrested, detained and that doesn’t make any sense to me,” Plante said.

Mamadi Fara Camara is an innocent man, she said, adding that she was sorry for what he went through over the past week.

Camara, a graduate student who was held in detention for six days and was set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing, was suddenly released after evidence surfaced exonerating him.

Last week, Camara was arrested after an officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked after a traffic stop in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood. At the time, police said the officer had been shot but later withdrew that claim.

On Wednesday, however, Crown prosecutors said that new information came to light Tuesday night and in the early morning hours, forcing them to re-evaluate the case. The evidence included a video.

The charges, including attempted murder and three other offences, were then dropped against Camara. His lawyer said Wednesday his client and his family were relieved.

“I can’t imagine the stress it caused for him but also his family and his loved ones,” Plante said Thursday.

The sudden release of Camara has prompted questions from advocacy groups and the official opposition at the municipal and provincial levels about what happened during the traffic stop and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said Thursday that there needs to be an “inquiry that is independent, that would tell us exactly what happened.”

“It is terrible for the person, for his family,” Anglade said. “And that’s why I think we need to really understand what happened. I mean, we can’t leave it the way it is.

“We need to have an inquiry that would tell us exactly what happened in order for this not to happen again. And this is very disconcerting.”

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations also voiced concerns about the incident, urging the Quebec government to quickly set up an independent inquiry.

“The Camara affair has dealt a serious blow to the credibility and image of integrity of law enforcement and judicial authorities in Montreal,” the organization said in a statement.

“Public confidence in these authorities has been tested and must be restored at all costs.”

Montreal police defend probe into alleged attack

As demand grows for an independent probe, Montreal police issued a statement Thursday defending the handling of their own investigation.

Police chief Sylvain Caron said police officers followed all proper procedures in investigating the alleged attack on the officer and called the probe exceptionally complex.

“The continuous work of the investigators allowed, yesterday, to make a new analysis of the evidence no longer allowing to support charges against the suspect initially arrested,” the statement reads. “However, the video images under review are not in themselves exculpatory.”

Police say an analysis of the evidence, including a video, suggests the presence of an additional person at the crime scene.

Plante, for her part, said she wants the police department to continue its efforts to find the alleged suspect.

