Canada

After six weeks on the lam, Quebec ‘pilot to the stars’ surrenders to police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2021 10:03 am
Normand Dubé waits to enter the courtroom for final sentencing arguments, Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in St. Jerome, Que.
Normand Dubé waits to enter the courtroom for final sentencing arguments, Wednesday, October 31, 2018 in St. Jerome, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man dubbed the “pilot to the stars” who had been on the lam since mid-December has turned himself in to Quebec provincial police.

Normand Dubé, 59, surrendered to Quebec provincial police in Mascouche, Que., on Wednesday night.

Dubé had been sentenced in two separate cases, including seven years in prison for a 2014 aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec lines that cost the utility $28.6 million and plunged 180,000 people into darkness.

He was also found guilty of arson and making threats against civil servants in a separate case and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Pilot convicted in 2014 attack on Hydro-Québec power lines wanted for breaking bail conditions

Previously known for transporting Quebec celebrities on his plane, Dubé had been placed on the province’s most wanted list after failing to report to a detention centre when the Quebec Court of Appeal revoked his bail Dec. 14.

On Monday, that same court dismissed Dubé’s appeals of his convictions at the request of the Crown, agreeing it had the discretion to dismiss an appeal when a party does not respect its commitments and flouts the court’s authority.

A spokesperson for the Crown’s office says Dubé will appear via video before a judge in St-Jerome later today on a charge of breaking conditions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
