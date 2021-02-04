Coronavirus: Hamilton’s satellite health facility closes floor to admissions amid new outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The fifth floor of Hamilton’s Satellite Health Facility (SHF) has been closed to new patients and visitors after public health and St. Joe’s hospital declared a coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday night.

Two patients and a healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for St. Joe’s. The patients have been transferred to the Charlton Campus hospital while the worker is at home self-isolating.

The outbreak is the fourth at the Effort Square facility since the first outbreak was declared on Jan. 7.

The SHF’s second and sixth floors already have ongoing outbreaks involving 75 cases among 41 patients and 34 staff members. Each floor has had one death.

Public health reported a pair of deaths at city health facilities on Wednesday, the SHF and the Juravinski hospital.

The city’s two hospital agencies, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s are now dealing with eight outbreaks, combined. The outbreak at Hamilton General’s emergency department was declared over on Tuesday. The section had seven staff cases throughout the 27-day surge.

Also over is the outbreak at St. Joe’s 5MG unit, which only had three cases but one death in a surge that lasted 15 days.

The remaining outbreaks under both agencies’ management account for 160 COVID-19 cases involving 81 patients and 79 staff. There have been eight deaths connected to the outbreaks.

