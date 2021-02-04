Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Toronto police bust illegal gaming house under Ontario’s stay-at-home order

Toronto police say 14 people were charged after officers broke up an illegal gaming house in the city’s downtown core under the province’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person with a gun at a home in the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West on Jan. 29, just after 8 p.m.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,563 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

584 were in Toronto

265 were in Peel Region

132 were in York Region

34 were in Durham Region

58 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, 88 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,563 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 273,660.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,393 as 88 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,956 from the previous day. The government said 64,467 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,627 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 26 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 206 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of 10 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 701 active cases among long-term care residents and 758 active cases among staff — down by 62 cases and down by 43 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.