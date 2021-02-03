Menu

Canada

Canada adds 3,235 new coronavirus cases, 142 deaths as total infections near 790K

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 8:25 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau reiterates government target of September for widely-available COVID-19 vaccinations' Coronavirus: Trudeau reiterates government target of September for widely-available COVID-19 vaccinations
WATCH: Trudeau reiterates government target of September for widely-available COVID-19 vaccinations

Health officials across the country reported 3,235 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as the total number of infections reached 789,654.

Another 142 people have died in Canada after testing positive for COVID-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 20,355.

However, more than 720,000 people have recovered after contracting the disease, and 997,265 vaccinations to protect against the virus have been administered.

Read more: Coronavirus tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today?

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said while case counts are “steadily declining,” the country is still reporting more than double the number of infections seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

“So we need to hold fast on #PublicHealth measures,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Tam said declining case counts are “paying off,” citing a 12 per cent drop in the number of hospitalizations, and a six per cent decrease in the number of admissions to intensive care units across the country.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?

Tam also said there has been a 28-per cent drop in the number of deaths occurring as a result of COVID-19 in Canada.

“Our efforts are saving lives & easing burden on healthcare,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of new cases in central Canada

In Ontario, 1,172 new cases and 67 new fatalities were reported.

To date, the province has seen 272,097 infections and 6,305 deaths related to COVID-19.

The new cases and fatalities come as provincial authorities announced some schools would begin to re-open.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 1,053 new cases were detected, pushing the total number of infections in the province to 265,579.

Thirty-seven more deaths mean to date, 9,899 people have died in Quebec after falling ill.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Feds warn of more possible disruptions to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in Feb

In Saskatchewan, 194 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 24,430.

Eight new deaths push the provincial death toll to 322.

Meanwhile, Manitoba saw three new deaths and 126 new cases.

To date, 29,858 people in the province have contracted the virus, while 835 have died.

New cases in Atlantic Canada

In Atlantic Canada, 17 new cases of the virus were detected.

New Brunswick health officials said another 14 people have tested positive for the virus, while Nova Scotia added one new infection.

Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador said two new cases have been detected in the province.

Read more: COVID-19 variants leave less ‘room for error’ in loosening restrictions: experts

Prince Edward Island did not add any new cases on Wednesday. So far, 110 of the province’s 112 confirmed cases are considered to be resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

No new fatalities were reported in the maritime provinces or Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday.

New infections in Western Canada

A total of 673 new cases of the virus were detected in Western Canada.

Health officials in Alberta said 259 more people have fallen ill, while 414 new cases were reported in British Columbia.

Eleven new deaths were reported in Alberta, while B.C. recorded 16 new fatalities.

None of Canada’s territories reported a new case or death related to COVID-19.

Global cases top 104 million

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 104 million on Wednesday.

According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, as of 7 p.m. ET, 104,269,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed globally.

To date, the virus has claimed 2,264,118 lives around the world.

Read more: Experts warned of new COVID-19 variants. Why did Ottawa wait for stricter travel rules?

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday, with more than 26.5 million confirmed infections.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 450,200 people have died in the U.S. after testing positive for the virus.

