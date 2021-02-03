Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after Kitchener teen was fatally struck by boat on Conestogo Lake

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 4:44 pm
Conestogo Lake.
Conestogo Lake. OPP_WR / Twitter

Wellington County OPP say charges have been laid after a Kitchener teenager was struck and killed by a boat on Conestogo Lake last summer.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a boat on the afternoon of July 26 on the lake in the Township of Mapleton. She was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified her as Tania Yonan.

Read more: Joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking police unit charge woman

OPP say their five-month investigation has led to charges being laid against a 60-year-old man from Brampton.

Trending Stories

Ayad Warda is charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner, operating a vessel in an unsafe manner and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure safety.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 12.

Click to play video '2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington' 2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington
2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington – Jan 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph Newswellington county oppfatal boat crashConestogo LakeKitchener teen killedconestogo lake fatal boat crashConestogo Lake OPPkitchener teen boat crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers