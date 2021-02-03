Charges laid after Kitchener teen was fatally struck by boat on Conestogo Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say charges have been laid after a Kitchener teenager was struck and killed by a boat on Conestogo Lake last summer.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a boat on the afternoon of July 26 on the lake in the Township of Mapleton. She was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified her as Tania Yonan.

OPP say their five-month investigation has led to charges being laid against a 60-year-old man from Brampton.

Ayad Warda is charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner, operating a vessel in an unsafe manner and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure safety.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 12.

