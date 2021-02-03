Menu

Crime

Joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking police unit charge woman

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 3:51 pm
A 46-year-old woman has been charged with procuring.
A 46-year-old woman has been charged with procuring.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with procuring by a joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking police unit.

Police said the woman from the Niagara region was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an incident that happened in Cambridge sometime last year.

Read more: Guelph man arrested after human trafficking investigation, police say

“It’s alleged the accused attempted to coerce the victim into the sex trade industry in efforts to benefit financially,” police said in a news release. “The victim has now been provided with a safety plan and community resources.”

In early November, the police services announced the formation of the joint anti-human trafficking team, which was intended to provide wraparound service to victims and survivors.

The initiative brings together Waterloo police, Guelph police, Victim Services of Waterloo and Guelph/Wellington, and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

Read more: Guelph and Waterloo Region launch joint anti-human trafficking team

The team is made up of two investigators from Waterloo Regional Police, one investigator with Guelph police and a counsellor from Victim Services.

Anyone with information concerning potential human trafficking victims is encouraged to contact the joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team at 226-808-7890 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

GuelphCambridgeHuman TraffickingGuelph NewsCambridge newsWaterloo Regionhuman trafficking unithuman trafficking unit guelphhuman trafficking unit waterloo
