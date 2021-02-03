Man ‘seriously assaulted’ in South Osborne: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after police say he was seriously assaulted in Winnipeg’s South Osborne neighbourhood Tuesday.

Police were called to the report of an assault in the 500 block of Osborne Street around 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday a police spokesperson would only say the man was currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Police haven’t said what condition the man was taken to hospital in, his age, or if his condition has improved.

They also haven’t said if a weapon was used in the assault.

