Crime

Man ‘seriously assaulted’ in South Osborne: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 4:12 pm
Police say a man is being treated in hospital after being assaulted in South Osborne Tuesday.
A man is in hospital after police say he was seriously assaulted in Winnipeg’s South Osborne neighbourhood Tuesday.

Police were called to the report of an assault in the 500 block of Osborne Street around 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death near HSC

On Wednesday a police spokesperson would only say the man was currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police haven’t said what condition the man was taken to hospital in, his age, or if his condition has improved.

They also haven’t said if a weapon was used in the assault.

