Highway closed near Sicamous on Wednesday morning

Highway 97A near Sicamous is closed because of two vehicle incidents Wednesday morning, according to Drive BC.

One incident is reported on the highway between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road, approximately two kilometres south of Sicamous.

DriveBC says emergency vehicles are on scene and is warning drivers to watch for traffic control.

Vehicles can detour via Hwy 1 Sicamous and Hwy 97B Enderby.

DriveBC also says that all lanes are blocked for nearly a kilometre between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A because of a second vehicle incident.

Drivers can detour via Main Street and Eagle Passway.

