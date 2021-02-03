Menu

Traffic

Highway closed near Sicamous on Wednesday morning

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 11:53 am
Two vehicle incidents have closed the highway near Sicamous, according to DriveBC.
Two vehicle incidents have closed the highway near Sicamous, according to DriveBC. File / Global News

Highway 97A near Sicamous is closed because of two vehicle incidents Wednesday morning, according to Drive BC.

One incident is reported on the highway between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road, approximately two kilometres south of Sicamous.

DriveBC says emergency vehicles are on scene and is warning drivers to watch for traffic control.

Vehicles can detour via Hwy 1 Sicamous and Hwy 97B Enderby.

DriveBC also says that all lanes are blocked for nearly a kilometre between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A because of a second vehicle incident.

Drivers can detour via Main Street and Eagle Passway.

Click to play video 'Highway 97A crash caught on video' Highway 97A crash caught on video
Highway 97A crash caught on video
