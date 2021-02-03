Coronavirus: 9th resident death at Caressant Care McLaughlin nursing home as staff cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

A ninth resident at a Lindsay, Ont., long-term care home has died of COVID-19, the parent company reports Wednesday morning.

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road reports another resident has died from the outbreak which was initially declared on Jan. 9. The eighth death was reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, there are now 45 active cases (24 residents and 21 staff) — up from 40 (24 residents, 16 staff) reported on Tuesday, and 32 on Jan. 29, according to the Woodstock, Ont.,-based company.

The company is also dealing with an outbreak declared Jan. 23 at its Mary Street retirement home in Lindsay after two employees tested positive. However, the company says they returned to work on Monday and the home is awaiting clearance from public health.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is heartbreaking for everyone,” Stuart Oakley, company communications manager, told Global News Peterborough. “We continue to follow the advice and direction from public health and have daily calls with our care partners to assess the situation.

“Red Cross is also in the home daily to assist and we continue to work with hospital staff and other outside resources to ensure resident care and to help manage the outbreak,” he added.

The death is among two new fatalities reported by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Wednesday afternoon, increasing the death toll to 54 overall — nine in Northumberland County and 45 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in spring 2020).

The health unit also reported three new cases of COVID-19, all of which are in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Of the health unit’s 876 cases since the pandemic, 56 are currently active: 46 in the Kawarthas, eight in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 3. Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Other outbreaks for the health unit include:

Story continues below advertisement

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, respectively, with at least four cases — two inmates and two staff — as of Tuesday.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes stated.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

The health unit reports there are 108 high-risk contacts, down from 122 reported on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement