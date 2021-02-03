Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Cobourg woman arrested after joint police investigation seizes crystal meth, fentanyl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 9:05 am
Cobourg police seized drugs as .
Cobourg police seized drugs as .

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces drug charges following a joint police investigation.

As part of the ongoing, enhanced enforcement strategy, members of both the Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service made an arrest in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

Police seized 58 grams of crystal meth, 1.75 grams of fentanyl, and $235 in cash. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $6,500, police say.

Trending Stories

Stacey Watson, 35, of Cobourg, is charged with two counts of drug possession for trafficking, four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Toronto seeing record overdose deaths' Toronto seeing record overdose deaths
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrug BustOpioidsDrug TraffickingCobourgPort HopeCrystal MethCobourg Police ServicePort Hope Police ServiceCobourg drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers