Cobourg woman arrested after joint police investigation seizes crystal meth, fentanyl

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces drug charges following a joint police investigation.

As part of the ongoing, enhanced enforcement strategy, members of both the Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service made an arrest in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Police seized 58 grams of crystal meth, 1.75 grams of fentanyl, and $235 in cash. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $6,500, police say.

Stacey Watson, 35, of Cobourg, is charged with two counts of drug possession for trafficking, four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg court on Wednesday.

