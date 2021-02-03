Menu

Canada

Charges dismissed against N.L. principal alleged to have assaulted four students

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2021 9:31 am
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed all charges against Robin McGrath, a former school principal alleged to have assaulted four students with special needs.

Crown attorney Dana Sullivan said provincial court Judge David Orr, in an oral decision today, cited inconsistencies in some Crown witnesses’ testimony and concluded the Crown had not established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

McGrath was acquitted on four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats involving four students, ranging in age from kindergarten through Grade 6.

Read more: Judge orders psychiatric test for man accused of threatening to kill N.L. politicians

The charges stemmed from incidents alleged to have taken place between September 2017 and June 2018.

Sullivan said each of the assault charges involved multiple allegations, and all were dismissed.

Tom Johnson, a lawyer for McGrath, said the verdict was expected and its comes as a relief to his client.

“Certainly the future has got to look much better for him today now that this cloud has been lifted with the dismissal of all of the charges that were made against him,” Johnson told reporters at the St. John’s courthouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
