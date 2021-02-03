Calgary’s Richmond Green Park being assessed for development: ‘It’s a mid-city oasis’

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond Green Park, including the former Richmond Green golf course in southwest Calgary, is being assessed for its future use.

The park is owned by the city and takes up about 52 acres along Sarcee Road and 33 Avenue S.W.

“At the direction of council, a land-use application will be prepared for the redevelopment of six acres, and the remaining 46-acres will be assessed to determine future uses,” a City of Calgary spokesperson said in a statement.

The six-acre section is in the northeast corner and includes baseball diamonds.

Read more: Midfield Heights land use design set to go before council this spring

The city launched an engagement page for the development.

Story continues below advertisement

“Public engagement is key to this process,” it said. “Opportunities to comment and provide input will be made available in the coming weeks and months.”

The Rutland Park Community Association is also looking for feedback from people living in Currie, Lincoln Park and Rutland Park.

The group has launched a survey and will provide the city with its results.

“We believe that the information is vital in supporting action… and we really want to hear from our residents,” said Leanne Ellis, RPCA board member.

Read more: City of Calgary administration recommends council withhold approval for 11 new communities

Jenn Jenkinson has lived in Rutland Park for 30 years and is really worried about the development of the green space.

“It’s a mid-city oasis,” Jenkinson said. “My concern is that we’d lose a valuable inner-city green space… I’d like to see it kept the way it is.”

Global News reached out to Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley for comment but didn’t hear back before deadline.

Related News Report shows economic benefit to developing Calgary’s Rivers District