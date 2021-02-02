Menu

Economy

Second Alberta town asks for coal consultations, pause on exploration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Metallurgical coal exploration in Alberta unearths anger' Metallurgical coal exploration in Alberta unearths anger
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about the coal industry in Alberta.

A second southern Alberta town is asking the provincial government to order a stop to coal exploration work until public consultations on the issue can be held.

The town council of Turner Valley approved last night a letter making the request to several United Conservative government ministers.

The town of High River approved a similar letter on Monday.

READ MORE: Alberta town asks province for stop work order on coal exploration in mountains 

The town of Canmore, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary, has also passed a resolution asking the province to restore environmental protections to land now being explored for open-pit coal mines.

At least seven communities in southern Alberta have expressed concerns about the government’s plans to dramatically expand the industry.

Those communities run from a large city to hamlets of a few hundred people.

Coal opponents fear contamination of river headwaters as well as the destruction of one of the province’s most treasured landscapes.

READ MORE: Environmental groups warn Alberta about Elk Valley coal mine contamination 

The issue arose after the government revoked a policy last spring without warning that had protected those landscapes for more than 40 years.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics Alberta Legislature Alberta economy UCP United Conservative Party High River Coal Alberta coal turner valley coal exploration Alberta coal concerns
