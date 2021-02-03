Amherstview eyes large-scale growth over the next 25 years

Send this page to someone via email

The small town of Amherstview, Ont., is looking to get a lot bigger over the next few decades.

Representatives from Loyalist Township, with the assistance from WSP Canada, are creating a 25-year Secondary Plan, which provides a policy and implementation framework that aims to guide the future growth and development of the region.

In September, Loyalist Township staff began the process of developing the Amherstview West Secondary Plan and received approval from council in December. This plan comes on the heels of rapid growth in the area, and officials say they aren’t expecting this growth to slow down anytime soon.

“Loyalist Township has been experiencing increased pressure for development, especially in Amherstview, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue,” says WSP consultant Nadia De Santi.

“The Secondary Plan is a land-use planning document that will establish a vision, goals and policies for a variety of land uses, including locations for parks, natural environment areas, a connectivity plan with roads, pathways and municipal water and sewer extensions.”

Along with those uses, township representatives are hoping to establish a mixed-use property.

“The intention is that (the land) would be a mix of residential and commercial,” says Loyalist Township Mayor Ric Bresee.

“There’s a possibility in that space for a school or parks, and things of that nature, within that zone.”

The land that is designated for the project is located in west Amherstview, south of Taylor Kidd Boulevard, west of County Road 6 and north of Bath Road.

The plan is still in its infancy, and Bresee says these long-term plans have to reach a lot of eyes before any conclusions are drawn.

“The consultation process itself wraps up towards the end of this year or early next year, and it will be before council before next spring,” he says.

There will be plenty of opportunity for the public to share their input on what they would like to see developed on the land. The COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to arrange these sessions, and officials are still determining how to move forward.

To stay up to date on public engagement opportunities regarding the Amherstview West Secondary Plan, you can visit the Loyalist Township website.