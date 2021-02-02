Lumber truck rolls, closes Highway 97A near Grindrod, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently on scene at a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97A near Springbend Road, which is located between Enderby and Grindrod.

“At around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber, which loosened and spilled onto the highway,” wrote Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

Highway 97A will remain closed between the junction of Highway 97A and Highway 97B and Grindrod, until further notice as crews work to clear the highway.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97A is being re-routed via Highway 97B and southbound traffic is being redirected to Enderby via Enderby-Grindrod Road.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

