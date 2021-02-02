Menu

Lumber truck rolls, closes Highway 97A near Grindrod, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
A lumber truck spilled its load Tuesday morning, shutting down a section of Highway 97A.
A lumber truck spilled its load Tuesday morning, shutting down a section of Highway 97A. RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently on scene at a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97A near Springbend Road, which is located between Enderby and Grindrod.

“At around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber, which loosened and spilled onto the highway,” wrote Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

Read more: Collision closes Hwy 97 and knocks out power to 2,500 properties

Highway 97A will remain closed between the junction of Highway 97A and Highway 97B and Grindrod, until further notice as crews work to clear the highway.

Another view of the Highway 97A closure involving a semi-truck hauling lumber that spilled its load.
Another view of the Highway 97A closure involving a semi-truck hauling lumber that spilled its load. Global News

Northbound traffic on Highway 97A is being re-routed via Highway 97B and southbound traffic is being redirected to Enderby via Enderby-Grindrod Road.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Click to play video 'High winds cause semi truck to tip over in southern Alberta' High winds cause semi truck to tip over in southern Alberta
High winds cause semi truck to tip over in southern Alberta – Jan 12, 2021
RCMPOkanaganNorth OkanaganHighway 97highway closedvernon north okanagan rcmpBC crash
