Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Minden grandmother claims $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 1:49 pm
A $100,000 win for an Instant Crossword ticket for a Minden grandmother.
A $100,000 win for an Instant Crossword ticket for a Minden grandmother. OLG

A Minden grandmother plans to use her lottery winnings to purchase her first house.

According to the OLG, Carolanne Levasseur, 48, of Minden claimed the $100,000 top prize on an Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at On The Spot Variety on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden.

Read more: Winnipeg lottery ticket wins Lottomax $60 million jackpot

“Instant Crossword and Bingo are my favourite,” she stated. “They’re fun to play to pass the time.”

Trending Stories

She says she checked her ticket used the OLG lottery app. She said her husband and children didn’t believe the news.

“I thought there was a mistake. I could not believe I won,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Levasseur says she plans to pay some bills and save her winnings.

“I will save it to purchase my first house,” she said. “It’s amazing to think I have this in savings before I turn 50 years old.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OlgLottery WinnermindenLottery TicketScratch ticketInstant Crosswordlottery ticket winnerMinden lottery winner
Flyers
More weekly flyers