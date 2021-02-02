Minden grandmother claims $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Minden grandmother plans to use her lottery winnings to purchase her first house.

According to the OLG, Carolanne Levasseur, 48, of Minden claimed the $100,000 top prize on an Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at On The Spot Variety on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden.

“Instant Crossword and Bingo are my favourite,” she stated. “They’re fun to play to pass the time.”

She says she checked her ticket used the OLG lottery app. She said her husband and children didn’t believe the news.

“I thought there was a mistake. I could not believe I won,” she said.

Levasseur says she plans to pay some bills and save her winnings.

“I will save it to purchase my first house,” she said. “It’s amazing to think I have this in savings before I turn 50 years old.”