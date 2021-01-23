Winnipeg lottery ticket wins Lottomax $60 million jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A lottery ticket sold in Winnipeg is the winner of Friday night’s $60 million Lottomax draw according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

The ticket was the only one sold in Canada to exactly match all seven main winning numbers on the Jan. 22 draw: 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41, and 43.

It’s the biggest-ever lottery prize ever won on a lottery ticket sold in all of Manitoba.

The previous record win in Winnipeg was a $27.2-million LOTTO 6/49 prize won in 2005, while the provincial record was a $50-million LOTTO MAX jackpot in 2009.

The owner (or owners) of the winning ticket have up to one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Monday morning, the winner(s) can contact WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to verify their ticket and get information on how to begin their claim.

4:07 The 28th annual STARS Lottery kicks off with some amazing prizes The 28th annual STARS Lottery kicks off with some amazing prizes – Jan 15, 2021