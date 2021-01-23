Menu

Canada

Winnipeg lottery ticket wins Lottomax $60 million jackpot

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 10:24 am
Someone in Winnipeg is $60 million dollars richer after Friday's jackpot.
A lottery ticket sold in Winnipeg is the winner of Friday night’s $60 million Lottomax draw according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

The ticket was the only one sold in Canada to exactly match all seven main winning numbers on the Jan. 22 draw: 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41, and 43.

It’s the biggest-ever lottery prize ever won on a lottery ticket sold in all of Manitoba.

Read more: Winnipeg man convinced he won lottery; shares name with actual winner

The previous record win in Winnipeg was a $27.2-million LOTTO 6/49 prize won in 2005, while the provincial record was a $50-million LOTTO MAX jackpot in 2009.

The owner (or owners) of the winning ticket have up to one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

Starting Monday morning, the winner(s) can contact WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to verify their ticket and get information on how to begin their claim.

