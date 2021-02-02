Menu

Lindsay couple claim more than $1M after checking lottery tickets 2 months later: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 1:45 pm
Tonia and John Patterson of Lindsay have that “6/49 feeling” after winning the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Oct. 10, 2020 draw.
A Lindsay, Ont., man had a birthday to remember after he and his wife claimed more than $1 million on a lottery ticket in October.

According to the OLG, John Patterson and his wife Tonia won the guaranteed $1-million prize in the Oct. 10, 2020, Lotto 6/40 draw. They also won $10 on another one of their Lotto 6/49 tickets.

“We didn’t check our ticket for two months because we usually check all of our tickets at the same time,” said John. “I thought we won $1,000 or $10,000. When I sent a photo of the win to Tonia, that’s when I noticed it was $1 million.”

The married couple and parents of two are excited about their big win.

“It happened on my birthday,” said John.

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off some bills, build a house and purchase some toys.

Their winning tickets were purchased at Circle K on King Street in Lindsay.

“We want to live comfortably and be in love,” said Tonia.

