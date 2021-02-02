Menu

Missing Chilliwack woman not seen since Jan. 30

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 12:18 pm
Shaelene Keeler Bell has not been seen since Jan. 30.
Shaelene Keeler Bell has not been seen since Jan. 30. UFVRD RCMP handout

Chilliwack RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing young woman, not seen since Jan. 30.

Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, was last seen in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

Police said she is “associated” with a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson with the B.C. licence plate CR9 75V.

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Shaelene’s well-being, Cpl. Mike Rail, the spokesperson for the UFVRD RCMP, said in a release.

Read more: Langley, B.C. dad of newborn son found safe

Chilliwack RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaelene Keeler Bell to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

