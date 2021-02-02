Missing Chilliwack woman not seen since Jan. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing young woman, not seen since Jan. 30.

Shaelene Keeler Bell, 23, was last seen in the 9300-block of Edward Street.

Police said she is “associated” with a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson with the B.C. licence plate CR9 75V.

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Shaelene’s well-being, Cpl. Mike Rail, the spokesperson for the UFVRD RCMP, said in a release.

Chilliwack RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaelene Keeler Bell to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).