Pride Winnipeg moves 2021 festivities online

Send this page to someone via email

Pride Winnipeg’s annual festival will be moving its 2021 event online, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, the organization announced Tuesday.

“Pride Winnipeg will be taking a different approach to presenting Pride this year. We are looking at doing 10 days of community events mixed with our standard Pride style programming, rather than just a single weekend digital festival, and this year we will end with a Virtual Parade,” Barry Karlenzig, president of Pride Winnipeg, said in a news release.

“We have also worked with our partners to enable us to double our Resurgence Fund capacity and open it to allow community groups to apply for funding to host their events year-round, not just during Pride week.”

Read more: Pride Winnipeg rethinking relationship with museum for human rights

Pride Week will kick off with a flag-raising on Sept. 3 and runs until the 12th.

Story continues below advertisement

Application forms for the Resurgence Fund and 2021’s virtual performances will be released in the coming weeks, the organization says, and details will be posted on Facebook, Instagram and Pride Winnipeg’s website.

The decision to shift to virtual festivities was made after consulting various community partners, Pride Winnipeg says, adding that it will continue to make plans in line with guidelines coming from all three levels of government.