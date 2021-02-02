Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Union ad launched before first N.L. election debate targets cuts, austerity

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal leader Andrew Furey, is facing criticism after calling an early provincial election for February 13. As Ross Lord explains, critics suspect the incumbent Liberals have something to hide. – Jan 23, 2021

As leaders of Newfoundland and Labrador’s political parties warmed up for their first debates this week, one of the province’s biggest unions launched an ad against cuts and privatization.

The ad from the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees hit social media Monday, opening with the warm, gravelly voice of actor Gordon Pinsent saying, “We called them heroes.”

As he speaks, a woman stands outside in the snow, banging a pot with a spoon, just as people across the country did to support front-line workers when the COVID-19 pandemic surged last spring.

Read more: Bankruptcies and bailouts: What will Newfoundland and Labrador do about its finances?

The ad mentions widespread fears about cuts to services that could affect front-line health workers and calls on the public to show its support for the public sector once again.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The union’s ad provoked a statement from Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey on Monday, in which he insisted there would be no mass layoffs and said austerity was not the way to address the province’s financial problems.

Incumbent Liberal deputy premier Siobhan Coady will likely face questions about those issues as she squares off tonight against Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin in a debate hosted by the Federation of Labour.

Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call – Jan 23, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
LiberalsElectionNewfoundland and LabradorN.LNLElection debateAndrew FureySiobhan Coadynl electionNewfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees
Flyers
More weekly flyers