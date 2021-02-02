Menu

Peterborough man arrested for attempting to break into Romaine St. residences: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 10:22 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man is accused of attempting to enter residences on Romaine St. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several charges in connection with an attempted residential break-in on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers around 10:30 a.m. responded to reports of a man allegedly trying to open the doors of vehicles and residences on Romaine Street.

Officers located the suspect who allegedly fled the scene on foot when approached. Officers caught the individual and arrested him.

Read more: Peterborough man assaults security guard, breaches order to avoid Water St. business: police

Jack Monine, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with attempting to break and enter into a residence with the intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

During the arrest, officers found a folding knife. He was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 24.

