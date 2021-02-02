Peterborough man arrested for attempting to break into Romaine St. residences: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges in connection with an attempted residential break-in on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers around 10:30 a.m. responded to reports of a man allegedly trying to open the doors of vehicles and residences on Romaine Street.

Officers located the suspect who allegedly fled the scene on foot when approached. Officers caught the individual and arrested him.

Jack Monine, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with attempting to break and enter into a residence with the intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

During the arrest, officers found a folding knife. He was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 24.

